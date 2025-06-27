Alpine Bank Wealth Management Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $474.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

