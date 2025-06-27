Alpine Bank Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,537.92. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2%

Moody’s stock opened at $482.71 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.