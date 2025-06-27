Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

