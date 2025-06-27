Alpine Bank Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 24.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 5,217.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $101.65 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $1.628 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

