Adrian Audet Sells 4,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adrian Audet sold 4,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 4.8%

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at C$6.56 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.68%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.