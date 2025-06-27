135 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $237.30 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

