Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,785,000. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

