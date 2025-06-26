S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3%

S&P Global stock opened at $521.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

