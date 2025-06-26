Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $41,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

