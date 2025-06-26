Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quebecor traded as high as C$41.52 and last traded at C$41.45, with a volume of 575977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.88.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

