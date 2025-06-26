Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – June 25th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, Bitfarms, and Bitcoin Depot are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models revolve around digital currencies and blockchain technology—such as miners, exchanges, wallet providers or blockchain developers. Buying these stocks lets investors gain exposure to the crypto sector without directly holding digital coins. Their performance often tracks broader cryptocurrency market trends as well as industry‐specific developments and regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. 23,695,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,781,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 2,722,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. 1,438,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,470. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,035,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,868. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $343.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 369,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,786. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,390,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $445.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.55. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.15.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Bitcoin Depot stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 702,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $338.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.75. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

