Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $179.79 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.07.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

