Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $392.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

