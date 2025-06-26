Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 2,810 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,306,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,250,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,213,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $700,414,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,436,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,259,000 after acquiring an additional 457,713 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

