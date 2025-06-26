PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE V opened at $345.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $3,127,077.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,807.49. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

