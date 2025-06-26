Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,836 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,518,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after purchasing an additional 678,531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 671,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 890,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 418,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

