Nvest Financial LLC Has $17.45 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 9.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $307.12 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

