Motiv8 Investments LLC Buys 64 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $202.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

