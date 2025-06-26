Motiv8 Investments LLC Buys 338 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 4.6% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,898.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 535.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 4.8%

BATS:PJUL opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.