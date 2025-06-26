Motiv8 Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 1.5% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC owned 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BATS BAPR opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $404.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.