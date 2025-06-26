Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – June 25th

QuantumScape, Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto, Albemarle, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refining of lithium—a critical metal used primarily in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and energy storage systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for lithium driven by the global shift toward electrification and renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 131,177,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,446,264. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.74. 6,701,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,081,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,981. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,250. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

