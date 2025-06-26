LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 3,720 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

