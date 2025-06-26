Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. CJS Securities cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

