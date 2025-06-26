KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cvfg LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

