James Latham (LON:LTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

James Latham (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 90.10 ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Latham had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 6.18%.
James Latham Stock Up 1.8%
LTHM opened at GBX 1,155 ($15.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £228.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 2.52. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 982 ($13.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,550 ($21.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,098.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,105.20.
James Latham Company Profile
