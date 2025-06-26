James Latham (LON:LTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

James Latham (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 90.10 ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Latham had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 6.18%.

James Latham Stock Up 1.8%

LTHM opened at GBX 1,155 ($15.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £228.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 2.52. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 982 ($13.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,550 ($21.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,098.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,105.20.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.