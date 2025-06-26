Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $216.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

