Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.04 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $284,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

