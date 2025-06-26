International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $952,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

