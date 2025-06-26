International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPIB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 604,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after buying an additional 122,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 365,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,468,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

