Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SHY opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

