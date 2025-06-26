Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 25th

Circle Internet Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Blueprint Medicines, and Welltower are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose earnings and revenues are projected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the broader market. These firms typically reinvest profits into expansion, research and development, or acquisitions rather than paying out dividends. Because of their strong growth prospects, growth stocks often trade at higher price multiples than value or dividend-paying stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL stock traded down $16.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,520,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,319,434. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,311.84. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.53. 7,308,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,136. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK traded up $4.48 on Wednesday, reaching $1,009.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,257. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $952.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

BPMC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.28. 1,425,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $128.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPMC

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.12. 1,049,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,554. Welltower has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

See Also