Energy Stocks To Consider – June 25th

Tesla, Broadcom, BP, Shell, and AltC Acquisition are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, exploration, refining and distribution of energy resources, such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewables. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector’s performance, which is driven by factors like commodity prices, regulatory policy and technological developments. Energy stocks can offer both growth potential when demand rises and income through dividends in more mature companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $14.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.37. 80,096,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,202,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.48. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 179.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,935,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,255,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.63. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $269.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,398,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. BP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.73. 20,327,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,319. The firm has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,003,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

