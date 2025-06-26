Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 4,138 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $230.60 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.34.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.