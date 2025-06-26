Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,968 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE CAT opened at $371.63 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.61. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.