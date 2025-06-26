Best Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, installers of solar power systems, and developers of related technologies. They offer investors a way to participate in the growth of renewable energy and decarbonization efforts. The performance of solar stocks is driven by factors such as government incentives, technological advancements, and shifting global demand for clean power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $30.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.30. 148,314,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,353,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.66, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,085. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.67 and its 200 day moving average is $491.73. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $6.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $493.43. 1,380,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,010. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $500.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.06.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.94. 2,542,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded up $10.06 on Monday, reaching $314.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,060. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.21. The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47.

