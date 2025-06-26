Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Raised by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 64,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $67.95 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

