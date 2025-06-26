Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2,315.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,396 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

