Atala Financial Inc Sells 100 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atala Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $105.93 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

