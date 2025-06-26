Aspetuck Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aspetuck Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $415.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.74 and a 200 day moving average of $390.05.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.