Alpine Bank Wealth Management Takes Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.31.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,019.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $955.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $969.60. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

