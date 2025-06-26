Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.