Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

About Alibaba Group

Free Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

