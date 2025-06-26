1,995 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Arete lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

