19,597 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 3.4%

PJAN stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.