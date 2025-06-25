Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2028 EPS estimates for Honda Motor in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.17. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,371.99 billion.

HMC has been the subject of several other reports. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,272,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Honda Motor by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after buying an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $11,909,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,225,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

