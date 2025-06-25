Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Cut by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

