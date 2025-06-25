Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $38,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 72,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

