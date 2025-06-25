Wealthquest Corp Takes $622,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.60.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:RNR opened at $244.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.87. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.