Wealthquest Corp Purchases Shares of 734,138 Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 734,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Curis accounts for 0.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 8.65% of Curis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative return on equity of 923.37% and a negative net margin of 376.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.