Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $138.07.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

